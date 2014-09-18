UPDATE 1-Microsoft lays off 2,100, axes Silicon Valley research

(New throughout, adds details of Microsoft Research job cuts)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Sept 18 Microsoft Corp will
close its Silicon Valley research-and-development operation as
part of 2,100 layoffs announced on Thursday, as it moves toward
its new CEO's goal of cutting 18,000 staff, or about 14 percent
of its workforce.
News of the closure of the Microsoft Research lab at the
company's campus in Mountain View, California, was first made
public on Twitter by employees. The company later confirmed the
move and said it would involve the loss of 50 jobs.
A spokesman said Microsoft Research, which has over 1,000
scientists and engineers worldwide working on new product ideas,
will consolidate its U.S. work at Microsoft's main campus in
Redmond, Washington, and in offices in New York and Boston.
After the cuts, Microsoft said it will still have 2,500
employees at its Mountain View campus, not far from rival Google
Inc.
Microsoft is cutting 160 jobs in California on Thursday, and
another 747 in the Seattle area, a spokesman said, as part of a
total of 2,100 layoffs around the world.
This is the second wave of cuts after it laid off 13,000 in
July, which marked the start of Chief Executive Satya Nadella's
plan to lay off 18,000 people overall. That means 2,900 more
layoffs coming over the next nine months or so.
Thursday's cuts were spread over different countries and
teams, the spokesman said. The last wave of cuts mostly affected
the handset business of Nokia, which Microsoft bought earlier
this year.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and David
Gregorio)