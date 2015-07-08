UPDATE 1-Microsoft plans major job cuts - NYT

(Adds background on earlier job cuts)
July 8 Microsoft Corp, the world's
largest software company, plans to announce a new round of
layoffs as early as Wednesday as it tries to cut costs further,
the New York Times reported.
The latest job cuts are in addition to the 18,000 jobs
Microsoft said it planned to cut a year ago, the newspaper said,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
The layoffs are expected to affect employees at the hardware
group and other parts of the company, including the smartphone
business that Microsoft acquired from Nokia last
year, the newspaper said. (nyti.ms/1NNhkzl)
Reuters could not immediately reach Microsoft for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Last July, Microsoft kicked off one of the largest layoffs
in tech history, saying it would slash up to 18,000 jobs, or 14
percent of its workforce, as it tries to become a
cloud-computing and mobile-friendly software company.
In June, Microsoft said Stephen Elop, the former top boss at
phone-maker Nokia, and three other high-level executives were
leaving the company.
Microsoft is set to launch Windows 10 on July 29, the first
operating system designed to run across PCs, tablets and phones.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)