Microsoft to unveil big management reorganization Thursday -report

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Microsoft Corp
will unveil on Thursday its biggest management reorganization in
at least five years, to better compete in a world of mobile
devices and Web-based services, according to the technology blog
AllThingsD.
The changes will shift the duties and responsibilities of
many top Microsoft executives and are intended to eliminate
overlap within the 98,000-employee company, AllThingsD reported
on Monday, citing anonymous sources.
A new cloud computing and business-focused products unit
would be headed by Satya Nadella, who currently oversees
Microsoft's server business, according to a Bloomberg report
last week. Julie Larson-Green, the current co-head of
Microsoft's Windows operating system business, will lead the
company's hardware efforts, including the Xbox video game
console and the Surface tablets, Bloomberg said.
Microsoft declined to comment.
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer remains under pressure to ramp
up Microsoft's presence on mobile devices as the computer
industry steadily declines.
Ballmer announced in his annual letter to shareholders last
October that Microsoft now sees itself as a "devices and
services" company, rather than a software maker.
The company's last significant reorganization came in July
2008 when Ballmer split Microsoft's Platforms & Services
Division into three units - Windows, Online Services and Server
and Tools.
Microsoft's shares have gained almost 30 percent this year,
helped by a rally that began in late April when the company
released strong revenue and earnings in what was one of the
worst quarters for PC sales on record.
But consumers are increasingly turning to mobile devices
such as smartphones and tablets instead of traditional PCs and
the shrink-wrapped software products that are the foundation of
Microsoft's $74 billion annual revenue business.
Under the new structure, Qi Lu, the head of Microsoft's
money-losing online group, would also oversee Microsoft Office
as well as other apps, Bloomberg said. Tony Bates would oversee
Microsoft's business development efforts, including mergers and
acquisitions and corporate strategy.
"What they have has worked for the past and led to some
pretty profitable businesses, but when people are aligned with
certain goals they may not be thinking the right way for the
future," David Smith, an analyst with industry research firm
Gartner said on Monday about the widely expected reorganization.