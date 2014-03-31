Microsoft's Nadella reshuffles senior ranks

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 31
SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 Microsoft Corp
on Monday named three executives to its cloud, devices and Xbox
gaming divisions in one of new Chief Executive Satya Nadella's
first management shakeups.
In a public email, the world's largest software maker
promoted Scott Guthrie to head of the cloud and enterprise
group, the $20 billion division that Nadella helmed before
replacing Steve Ballmer as CEO in February.
Former Nokia Oyj chief executive Stephen Elop -
at one time considered a candidate to replace Ballmer - will
join Microsoft as executive vice president of the devices group,
reporting to Nadella, after Microsoft closes its $7.2 billion
acquisition of the Finnish device manufacturer. The two
companies announced the transaction in September.
Microsoft also named Phil Spencer to lead its Xbox
operation, reporting to operating systems group chief Terry
Myerson. As the head of hardware, Elop will also play a role in
developing the Xbox, Nadella said in the memo.
Speculation has mounted for years over the fate of the Xbox
business, which has been deemed a potential candidate for a
spin-off by some analysts and Microsoft insiders. Bloomberg
reported last year during the CEO search that Elop, then the
front-runner to replace Ballmer, favored a sale himself,
although his thinking may have evolved since.
Nadella, who unveiled Office for Apple mobile devices at his
first public appearance last week, signaled that he would shift
the company's emphasis away from prioritizing its Windows
operating system at the expense of other initiatives.
"As I said on my first day, we need to do everything
possible to thrive in a mobile-first, cloud-first world,"
Nadella said in an email. "The announcements last week, our news
this week, the Nokia acquisition closing soon, and the leaders
and teams we are putting in place are all great first steps in
making this happen."
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; editing by Andrew Hay)