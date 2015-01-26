UPDATE 2-Microsoft profit falls on sluggish Windows, currency pressure

(Adds details on PC sales, CFO comment)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Jan 26 Microsoft Corp on
Monday reported a fall in its quarterly profit that was in line
with Wall Street forecasts, as sluggish personal computer sales
dampened demand for Windows software and the company struggled
with the impact of the strong U.S. dollar.
Shares of the world's largest software company, which have
surged to 14 year highs in the past few months, fell 3 percent
in after-hours trading, to $45.63.
"While currency is a headwind for Microsoft and other large
international companies, we would characterize the headline
numbers as good enough, although some bulls may have been hoping
for a bigger beat," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital
Markets.
Microsoft's flagship Windows business has been under
pressure for three years as PC sales have declined, although the
market appears to be stabilizing in recent months.
Currency shifts against the strong U.S. dollar also crimped
profit in the fiscal second quarter, ended Dec. 31, although
Microsoft did not specify by how much. Microsoft gets almost
three-quarters of its revenue from overseas, but a significant
amount of that is still in U.S. dollars.
"Overall, the only surprise I think was in commercial
licensing, where we had a little bit of a headwind from foreign
exchange as well as macro conditions in China and Japan," the
company's chief financial officer, Amy Hood, said in a phone
interview with Reuters.
Commercial licensing is chiefly sales of Windows and Office
to business customers, which is Microsoft's biggest revenue
generator.
Microsoft reported profit of $5.86 billion, or 71 cents per
share for the latest quarter, compared with $6.56 billion, or 78
cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Sales rose 8 percent to $26.47 billion, largely due to the
acquisition of Nokia's phone handset business last year.
Analysts had expected revenue of $26.3 billion and earnings
of 71 cents per share, on average, including some restructuring
costs.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Marguerita Choy and Leslie Adler)