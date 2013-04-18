版本:
Microsoft CFO exits, profit rises

SEATTLE, April 18 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Peter Klein was leaving the company, as it struggles with sharply declining personal computer sales and a lukewarm reception for its new Windows 8 operating system.

The world's largest software company reported a profit of $6 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, up from $5.1 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Profit was boosted by some deferred revenue from its Windows, Office and video game operations, but cut severely by a big fine by European antitrust regulators for breaking promises relating to expanding the choice of Internet browsers on Windows.

