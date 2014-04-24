Microsoft profit dips but beats estimate

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, April 24 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday fiscal third-quarter profit fell 7 percent, as sales of personal computers continued to slide, hurting its consumer business.
The world's largest software company reported quarterly profit of $5.66 billion, or 68 cents peer share, compared with $6.05 billion, or 72 cents, in the year-ago quarter.
However, the decline was exaggerated by deferred revenues boosting the year-ago figure, and the latest quarter's profit beat Wall Street's average estimate of 63 cents per share. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.