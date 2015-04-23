版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 24日 星期五 04:12 BJT

Microsoft profit, revenue beats Wall Street view

April 23 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations, as sales of its hardware and cloud-computing products helped to offset a decline in its core Windows business.

Its shares rose 2.4 percent to $44.38 in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Bill Rigby)

