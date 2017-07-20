FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Microsoft's quarterly profit more than doubles
图片Reuters TV
2017年7月20日 / 晚上8点16分 / 1 天前

Microsoft's quarterly profit more than doubles

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a tax benefit and strong growth in its cloud business.

The company's net income rose to $6.51 billion, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $3.12 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1 percent to $24.7 billion.

Microsoft's shares rose 1 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

