FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-Microsoft profit beats on strong cloud demand
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 晚上8点36分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Microsoft profit beats on strong cloud demand

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares)

July 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a strong performance in its fast-growing cloud business.

The company's shares rose as much as 1.5 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday. They had touched a record high of $74.30 in regular trading.

Microsoft said revenue from its cloud unit, which includes the flagship Azure platform and server products, rose about 11 percent to $7.43 billion in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $7.32 billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Revenue from Azure nearly doubled in the quarter. bit.ly/2oQAzSJ

The service competes with Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services as well as offerings from Alphabet Inc's Google, IBM and Oracle Corp.

Microsoft has sharpened its focus on the fast-growing cloud computing unit as part of Chief Executive Satya Nadella's "mobile first, cloud first" strategy to offset weakness in the PC market.

The company's net income more than doubled to $6.51 billion, or 83 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $3.12 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Microsoft earned 98 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1 percent to $24.7 billion.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 71 cents per share and revenue of $24.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below