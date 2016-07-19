版本:
Microsoft adj. revenue rises 2.1 pct

July 19 Microsoft Corp reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue as growth in its cloud business helped to offset weakness in the personal computer market.

The company's posted net income of $3.12 billion, or 39 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $3.2 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted revenue rose to $22.6 billion from $22.18 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

