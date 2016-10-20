Microsoft adjusted revenue rises 3.1 pct

Oct 20 Microsoft Corp reported a 3.1
percent rise in adjusted revenue on Thursday as growth in its
cloud business helped offset weakness in the personal computer
market.
Adjusted revenue rose to $22.33 billion from $21.66 billion
in its first quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income fell to $4.69 billion, or 60 cents per share,
from $4.90 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2eW79l4)
Under Chief Executive Satya Nadella, Microsoft has been
focusing on cloud services and mobile applications as growth
slows in its traditional software business.
Nadella orchestrated Microsoft's biggest-ever deal, reaching
an agreement in June to buy LinkedIn Corp for $26.2
billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)