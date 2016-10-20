UPDATE 4-Microsoft shares hit high as cloud business flies above estimates

(Adds revenue forecasts, executive comment, bylines)
By Anya George Tharakan and Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 20 Microsoft Corp said sales of its
flagship cloud product doubled in its first quarter, propelling
earnings above analysts' estimates and sending its shares to an
all-time high, breaking past a level hit in 1999 at the peak of
the tech stock bubble.
The company's shares have doubled since August 2013 with
Chief Executive Satya Nadella restoring investor confidence by
focusing on mobile and cloud computing rather than PCs.
Long known for its Windows software, Microsoft has shifted
focus to the cloud where it is dueling with larger rival
Amazon.com Inc to control the still fledgling market.
Its jump in revenue underscores how businesses around the world
are turning to new applications in the cloud and leaving once
critical software programs and other hardware in the dust.
Shares of Microsoft rose as much as 6.2 percent to $60.79 in
after-hours trading. They later pared gains to $60.43, still
adding nearly $25 billion to its market value.
The Redmond, Washington-based company said sales from its
flagship cloud product Azure, which businesses can use to host
their websites, apps or data, rose 116 percent. Revenue for its
broader "Intelligent Cloud" business rose 8.3 percent to $6.38
billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $6.27 billion,
according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
"We are not just building or moving (clients') IT," Nadella
said on an analyst call. Customers "are building new digital
services for hyper scale. And that's what is probably unique in
terms of what has changed year over year for us.
"It's not just the Silicon Valley startups anymore; it is
the core enterprise that is also becoming a digital company. And
we are well-positioned to serve them," he said.
The company forecast that sales for its Intelligent Cloud
business will be between $6.55 billion and $6.75 billion in the
current quarter, compared with $6.34 billion in the same period
a year earlier.
"There's a huge runway for them to show growth," said Trip
Chowdhry, managing director of Global Equities Research.
HEAD IN THE CLOUDS
Early investment in the cloud, coupled with machine learning
and applications that can scale at different levels, have set
Microsoft and Amazon Web Services apart from smaller rivals -
and precipitated the decline of older software companies,
Chowdhry said.
Microsoft had an effective monopoly on computing software in
the 1990s and was for some time the world's most valuable
publicly traded company.
But its power waned in the 2000s after a bruising battle
with the U.S. Department of Justice over how it used its
monopoly power to squeeze competitors.
Co-founder Bill Gates stepped down as CEO early in 2000 and
Microsoft spent the next decade and a half in a strategic
dilemma as it clung to its PC-centric view of the computing
world while it was outflanked by Google in the
internet and Apple Inc in smartphones.
Earlier this year, Nadella made headlines when he
orchestrated Microsoft's biggest-ever deal, agreeing in June to
buy the social network for professionals LinkedIn Corp
for $26.2 billion.
But the focus on mobile applications and the cloud's
blockbuster growth masked dips in sales for other units of the
company in the quarter.
Worldwide PC shipments fell 3.9 percent in the quarter ended
Sept. 30, according to research firm IDC, although that was much
less than the 7.1 percent it had previously estimated.
Revenue in the unit that includes Windows software and the
company's struggling mobile business fell 1.8 percent to $9.29
billion. Microsoft forecast the division will have sales of up
to $11.6 billion in the current quarter - well below the $12.7
billion it posted for the unit a year earlier.
The decline in Lumia smartphone sales was a "blemish," said
Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy, albeit an expected
one.
"At some point that Windows number needs to start to rise,
but given market declines, it's hard to expect that," he said.
Including deferred revenue from Windows 10, Microsoft earned
76 cents per share in the just-ended first fiscal quarter of
2017, beating analysts' average estimate of 68 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On an adjusted basis, Microsoft reported revenue of $22.33
billion, above the average estimate of $21.71 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jeffrey
Dastin in New York; Additional reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing
by Bernard Orr)