Samsung brings arbitration against Microsoft after patent royalty lawsuit

NEW YORK Oct 7 Samsung Electronics initiated an arbitration proceeding in Hong Kong against Microsoft Corp on Tuesday, amid ongoing U.S. litigation over smartphone patent royalties.

The arbitration was disclosed in a court filing in a lawsuit Microsoft filed in August in New York federal court accusing Samsung of refusing to make royalty payments after it announced its intention to acquire Nokia's handset business.

Samsung said it filed the request for arbitration with the Hong Kong office of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce.

The arbitration was commenced under the terms of a business collaboration agreement "to resolve a dispute concerning the calculation of success credits under that agreement," Samsung said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)