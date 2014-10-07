Samsung brings arbitration against Microsoft after patent royalty lawsuit

NEW YORK Oct 7 Samsung Electronics initiated an
arbitration proceeding in Hong Kong against Microsoft Corp on
Tuesday, amid ongoing U.S. litigation over smartphone patent
royalties.
The arbitration was disclosed in a court filing in a lawsuit
Microsoft filed in August in New York federal court accusing
Samsung of refusing to make royalty payments after it announced
its intention to acquire Nokia's handset
business.
Samsung said it filed the request for arbitration with the
Hong Kong office of the International Court of Arbitration of
the International Chamber of Commerce.
The arbitration was commenced under the terms of a business
collaboration agreement "to resolve a dispute concerning the
calculation of success credits under that agreement," Samsung
said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)