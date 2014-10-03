版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft says Samsung owes $6.9 million in unpaid interest

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Microsoft says its patent-related lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, filed in a Manhattan federal court, seeks $6.9 million in unpaid interest (Reporting by Dan Levine)
