版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 07:21 BJT

Microsoft, Samsung settle contract dispute over patents

Feb 9 Microsoft and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have ended their contract dispute over patents, though terms of the settlement are confidential, Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.

Microsoft sued Samsung last year in a federal court in New York, accusing Samsung of breaching a collaboration agreement by initially refusing to make royalty payments after the U.S. company announced its intention to acquire Nokia's handset business in September 2013.

(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐