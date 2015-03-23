Samsung to pre-install Microsoft apps on Android tablets

SEATTLE, March 23 Microsoft Corp's
Office apps will be pre-installed in some Samsung
tablets running Google Inc's Android system, extending
an agreement to put some Microsoft apps on the new Samsung
Galaxy S6 phone.
The move is the latest sign that Microsoft is pushing to get
its cloud-enabled software into the hands of as many customers
as possible, regardless of the platform or device.
Microsoft said Monday that Samsung will pre-install Word,
Excel, PowerPoint, Skype and its note-taking and cloud storage
apps on certain tablets in the first half of this year.
Customers can use the apps free of charge but must pay for
premium features.
The companies said in February the new Samsung Galaxy S6
phone would be pre-installed with some Microsoft apps.
In the past, Microsoft preferred to pair its lucrative
Office applications with its ubiquitous Windows operating
system, but with the rise of mobile computing, Microsoft has
been working hard to make its software available to users of
Apple Inc's iOS and Google's Android, which dominate
the tablet and smartphone markets.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Richard Chang)