CORRECTED-Microsoft gives employees sneak peek at new 'selfie' phone

(Fixes spelling of peek, correcting it from peak, in headline
and first paragraph)
SEATTLE, July 29 Microsoft Corp's
hardware chief gave employees a sneak peek at a 'selfie' phone
featuring a 5 megapixel forward-facing camera at an internal
meeting this week, a source at the company said on Tuesday.
Stephen Elop, the former Nokia CEO who now runs Microsoft's
devices business, showed off the phone in front of thousands at
the company's annual employee meeting in Seattle on Monday.
The 4.7 inch (11.9 cm) screen 'selfie' phone, plus another
high-end Windows Phone, are expected to launch soon, according
to tech news site The Verge, which first reported the news.
The 5 megapixel camera on the front of the device is much
more powerful than Apple Inc's iPhone 5, with a 1.2
megapixel front camera, and the Microsoft phone's screen is
larger, making it better-suited for users who want to take
pictures of themselves.
Microsoft is jumping on the selfie bandwagon after rival
Samsung launched the Galaxy K Zoom earlier this
year.
The 'selfie' craze, or taking a picture of yourself and
friends, hit its peak earlier this year when Ellen DeGeneres
posted a shot of Hollywood luminaries at the Academy Awards
which became the most popular message ever on Twitter. Oxford
Dictionaries named 'selfie' its word of the year in 2013.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Tom Brown)