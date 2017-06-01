Microsoft's Skype draws inspiration from Snapchat in big redesign

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 1
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 You can add Skype to the
growing list of services copying features straight from
Snapchat.
The Microsoft Corp communications service on
Thursday announced a major redesign of its mobile app, including
a “Highlights” feature that lets customers snap photos and
videos that will be temporarily visible to their connections.
The feature carries a strong resemblance to Snapchat’s
“Stories.” That format has been growing in popularity within
social and messaging services and has recently been incorporated
into Facebook Inc’s family of apps, most notably by
Instagram.
Highlights is a key capability included in the revamp of
Skype, which has not had a radical facelift like this since it
introduced video calls in 2006. It is also the most extensive
update since Microsoft purchased Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011.
Skype does not disclose exact user figures but claims to
have hundreds of millions of monthly users, of which 50 percent
access the service on mobile. The hope is that the combination
of new features and the large existing base of Skype users will
be enough of a draw to get people to use the app every day.
“What differentiates one application from the other is the
network that you have,” said Amritansh Raghav, corporate vice
president of Skype. “For us, we have a network on Skype, and it
is the exact network that we want to grow - the personal
network.”
Besides Highlights, the new Skype puts an emphasis on group
messaging. Users can react to one another using emoji, they can
send messages on top of attractive and colorful backgrounds or
they can infuse a chat with content from third-party services,
such as animated images from Giphy.
The service also features a variety of bots made by
Microsoft with the purpose of helping users get more done. This
includes Scoop, a bot that can fetch news of interest to an
individual, and Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant.
Staying true to its identity, Skype has also improved its
video calling capabilities, adding the ability to send photos,
stickers and emoji during calls. Over time, Skype hopes to
enable users to watch videos and play games together during
video calls.
“We want people to experience things together,” Raghav said.
(Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Leslie Adler)