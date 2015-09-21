Skype status problem preventing some users from making calls

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Skype, Microsoft Corp's online telephone and video service, said on Monday that some users are unable to make calls because their settings show that they and their contacts are off line, even when they are logged in.
Affected users are unable to change their status, but they can use instant messaging and Skype for Web services, Skype said.
"We're working on a fix for this issue and hope to have an update for you soon," Skype said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1WcZivA) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.