Microsoft names Nadella as next CEO, Thompson chairman

BRIEF-USG Corp announces launch of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75 pct senior notes due 2018
SEATTLE Feb 4 Microsoft Corp named Satya Nadella as its next chief executive officer on Tuesday, ending a longer-than-expected search for a new leader after Steve Ballmer announced his intention to retire in August.
Nadella is only the third CEO in Microsoft's 39-year history, following co-founder Bill Gates and Ballmer.
Microsoft also announced that John Thompson, lead independent director, will succeed Gates as chairman. Gates will assume a new role as "technology advisor," the company said in a statement.
Shares of the world's largest software maker edged higher in premarket trading.
* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015
Giyani appoints Wajd Boubou as president