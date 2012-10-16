Microsoft prices Wi-Fi Surface tablet below new Apple iPad

* Surface 32GB Wi-Fi $499 vs $599 for new iPad
* Limited numbers available for pre-order
* Available in Microsoft Stores from Oct. 26
SEATTLE, Oct 16 Microsoft Corp is
setting the price of its new Surface tablet below comparable
versions of Apple Inc's iPad, signaling its intent to
grab a slice of the booming tablet market.
The world's largest software company, which announced its
surprise foray into computer manufacturing in June, said it
would sell a 32-gigabyte (GB), Wi-Fi only version of its tablet
at $499, versus $599 for a comparable version of Apple's new
iPad.
Microsoft's tablet, which is taller and slightly heavier
than an iPad, will go on sale on Oct. 26 as the company launches
the new touch-friendly Windows 8 operating system. A limited
number will be available for pre-order from a Microsoft website
from Tuesday morning.
The company is hoping the Surface - along with Windows
tablets from other hardware makers - will challenge the
dominance of Apple's iPad, which has 70 percent of the tablet
market after essentially inventing the category in 2010.
The iPad's popularity demolished the market for mini-laptops
called netbooks, and crimped the sales of full-scale PCs, eating
away at Microsoft's Windows market.
Based on a Nvidia Corp chip designed by ARM
Holdings, the Surface will run a simplified version of
Windows 8 that is not compatible with old Microsoft
applications.
However, the tablet will feature new app-style versions of
Office mainstays such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel, and will
include Xbox games, video and music apps.
The Surface, with two cameras and a USB port, will be Wi-Fi
only. Microsoft has made no mention of a wireless-enabled
version.
On top of the basic model, Microsoft will also offer a 32GB
model bundled with a black 'Touch Cover' - that doubles as a
keyboard - for $599, and a 64GB version with a black Touch Cover
for $699.
That compares to $699 for a 64GB Wi-Fi only version of the
new iPad.
Since announcing the Surface in June, Microsoft had been
silent on the price range, saying only that it would be
"competitive" with similar products.
Some market watchers had speculated that Microsoft might
price its first tablet even lower to compete with Apple's
less-powerful iPad 2, which costs $399, or smaller rivals such
as Amazon.com's Kindle Fire HD and Google Inc's
Nexus 7, which start at $199.
Alongside Microsoft's physical stores in the United States
and Canada, the Surface will be generally available online from
Oct. 26 for consumers in Australia, Canada, China, France,
Germany, Hong Kong, Britain and the United States.
A second, heavier Surface tablet aimed at the new generation
of lightweight laptops called "ultrabooks," running on
traditional Intel Corp chips, is expected on the market
in a few months.