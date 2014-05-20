Microsoft shows off new, larger Surface Pro tablet

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
NEW YORK May 20 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled a larger but lighter version of its Surface Pro tablet as it ramps up efforts to make an impact on the mobile computing market and counter the popularity of Apple Inc's iPad and MacBook Air laptop.
The world's largest software company showed off the Surface Pro 3, which has a 12-inch screen, slightly bigger than its last model, at an event in New York. (Reporting by Bill Rigby, Editing by Franklin Paul)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
