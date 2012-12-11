版本:
Microsoft Surface to be available at retail stores from mid-December

Dec 11 Microsoft Corp said the Microsoft Surface with Windows RT will be available at retail stores in the United States and Australia as early as mid-December.

Additional availability will be added in a number of countries in the coming months, the company said.

