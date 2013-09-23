Microsoft launches new Surface tablets

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Microsoft Corp on Monday announced updated versions of its Surface tablets in an effort to boost poor sales and challenge Apple Inc's iPad.

The software company said the Surface 2, which runs on a low-power chip designed by ARM Holdings Plc, will start at $449 for the 32 GB version.

The new Surface Pro 2, which runs on an Intel Corp chip and can run legacy Microsoft programs, will start at $899 for the 64 GB version.