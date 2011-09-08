PREVIEW-Microsoft lines up its big swing at tablets

* Microsoft shows off tablet-friendly Windows 8 next week
* Aims to excite developers swayed by Apple, Android
* Wall Street looking for innovation, big dividend
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Sept 7 Next week a high-ranking
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) executive will stand on stage and show
off a new version of Windows on a tablet computer.
It won't be the first time. Chief Executive Steve Ballmer
did it last year. Co-founder Bill Gates did it 10 years ago.
This time, when Windows chief Steven Sinofsky shows off an
early version of its next touch-enabled, tablet-friendly
operating system -- code-named Windows 8 -- to independent
developers at their annual conference in Anaheim next Tuesday,
there is a sense that it really matters.
"It's a big deal," said Todd Lowenstein, portfolio manager
at HighMark Capital Management, which holds Microsoft shares.
"Investors are hungry to see how they are going to join
where the market's going. They've been lagging and they need to
catch up and surpass what's going on, to demonstrate they truly
are an innovative company."
Despite foretelling the tablet revolution a decade ago,
Microsoft is last off the blocks with a salable device. The
tablet PC Gates unveiled at the Comdex tech show in November
2001 was too clunky to catch on. The slick-looking
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) prototype slate brandished by Ballmer
at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2010 did not even make it
onto the shelves.
The first generation of touch-enabled tablets running
Windows 8 are expected on the market in about 12 months.
That gives Apple Inc (AAPL.O) two and a half years head
start with its iPad, which has already sold 29 million units.
Tablets running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software will
also have gained ground, likely boosted by an expected
Amazon.com device. [ID:nN1E78305V]
The shift away from desk-based PCs -- which mostly run on
Microsoft software -- towards tablets and smartphones is
happening quicker than expected. The future of Microsoft, and
its moribund stock, may hinge on how well Sinofsky can sell the
latest combination of tablets and Windows.
"Windows 8 might actually matter if they can do the
touch-screen innovation," said Michael Yoshikami, Chief
Executive of fund manager YCMNET Advisors. "Otherwise Windows 8
is just Windows 7 with one more number."
HEARTS AND MINDS
First, Microsoft needs to get itself back in tune with
developers and entrepreneurs who are flocking from
Microsoft-centric programming platforms to the more exciting
realms of Apple and Android.
The shift to a Apple-based culture is noticeable among
innovators and entrepreneurs, said Matt McIlwain, managing
director at Seattle-based venture capital firm Madrona Venture
Group.
"Five years ago I would have said 80 percent of the
startups or ventures who came to pitch us pulled out their
laptop and started showing us their PowerPoint presentation,"
said McIlwain. "Now 80 percent pull out their Mac. If I were
Steve Ballmer, that would be concerning to me."
The enthusiasm of independent software developers is key
for the health of what Microsoft calls its Windows "ecosystem".
It has stirred excitement with its new motion-controlled Kinect
system for the Xbox game console, but is lagging in the
exploding market for mobile apps.
Apple iPhone and iPad users can download 425,000 apps,
while Android users have a choice of 250,000. There are only
30,000 apps for Windows Phones, although that is expected to
grow when Microsoft launches its own app store with Windows 8.
Microsoft finds itself playing only a background role in
many tech-savvy startups, such as fashion site StyleCaster,
which uses Apple computers, Google email, Linux web systems and
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) for its data storage.
"In the last four or five years, ever since the iPhone
platform came out, you have even more developers who have moved
over onto Apple systems, and that's created more and more
tools," said Drew Butler, StyleCaster's vice president of
technology.
Not everyone is so downbeat. Wes Greene, lead mobile
developer at Seattle-based Groundspeak, which makes a leading
app for geocaching -- basically GPS-enabled treasure hunting --
for Windows, Apple and Android phones, expects Microsoft's deal
with Nokia NOK1V.HE to bring it into the mobile mainstream.
He likes what he has read so far about Windows 8.
"It's kind of cool to see it's not like three separate
companies any more, it's all falling into line."
WALL STREET RESTIVE
Microsoft also needs to connect with Wall Street and
investors, who are nonplused with a share price that hasn't
budged in the past decade.
Next Wednesday, Ballmer and his top lieutenants are set to
make their annual presentations to analysts, in the midst of
the developer conference, to explain their strategy.
Analysts will likely focus on the perennial issues -- how
long Microsoft should persevere with its massively money-losing
Bing search business, and what it should do with its $53
billion cash pile.
Ballmer may also need to address a rising tide of protest
from unhappy shareholders, including influential hedge fund
manager David Einhorn, who has called for Ballmer's removal and
demanded the sale of the online services unit -- including Bing
-- which has lost more than $6 billion in the last three years.
[ID:nN25183623]
In addition, a letter from an anonymous investor to
Microsoft's lead independent director was widely circulated
over the summer, calling for the company to issue $40 billion
of debt to fund a massive share buyback and to direct all its
domestic cash flow toward paying dividends, which might
increase the share price by more than 50 percent.
Some are hoping for a repeat of Microsoft's special
dividend in 2004 which handed back more than $30 billion to
shareholders. At the very least, most investors are looking for
an increase in Microsoft's dividend later this month, from the
2.5 percent dividend yield it sits at now.
Whether through innovation or financial engineering,
investors are looking for Microsoft to show it has more value
than its $26 share price -- nine times expected earnings --
indicates.
"The stock is reflecting a no-growth, or ex-growth kind of
multiple," said Lowenstein. "Their hurdle is to convince
investors this is not the case."
