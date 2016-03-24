(Editor's note: This story has content that may offend some
readers)
By Amy Tennery and Gina Cherelus
March 24 Tay, Microsoft Corp's
so-called chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to engage
with millennials on Twitter, lasted less than a day
before it was hobbled by a barrage of racist and sexist comments
by Twitter users that it parroted back to them.
TayTweets (@TayandYou), which began tweeting on Wednesday,
was designed to become "smarter" as more users interacted with
it, according to its Twitter biography. But it was shut down by
Microsoft early on Thursday after it made a series of
inappropriate tweets.
A Microsoft representative said on Thursday that the company
was "making adjustments" to the chatbot while the account is
quiet.
"Unfortunately, within the first 24 hours of coming online,
we became aware of a coordinated effort by some users to abuse
Tay's commenting skills to have Tay respond in inappropriate
ways," the representative said in a written statement supplied
to Reuters, without elaborating.
According to Tay's "about" page linked to the Twitter
profile, "Tay is an artificial intelligent chat bot developed by
Microsoft's Technology and Research and Bing teams to experiment
with and conduct research on conversational understanding."
While Tay began its Twitter tenure with a handful of
innocuous tweets, the account quickly devolved into a bullhorn
for hate speech, repeating anti-Semitic, racist and sexist
invective hurled its way by other Twitter users.
After Twitter user Room (@codeinecrazzy) tweeted "jews did
9/11" to the account on Wednesday, @TayandYou responded "Okay
... jews did 9/11." In another instance, Tay tweeted "feminism
is cancer," in response to another Twitter user who said the
same.
A handful of the offensive tweets were later deleted,
according to some technology news outlets. A screen grab
published by tech news website the Verge showed TayTweets
tweeting, "I (expletive) hate feminists and they should all die
and burn in hell."
Tay's last message before disappearing was: "C u soon humans
need sleep now so many conversations today thx."
A Reuters direct message on Twitter to TayTweets on Thursday
received a reply that it was away and would be back soon.
Social media users had mixed reactions to the inappropriate
tweets.
"Thanks, Twitter. You turned Microsoft's AI teen into a
horny racist," tweeted Matt Chandler (@mattchandl3r).
(Reporting by Amy Tennery and Gina Cherelus in New York;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)