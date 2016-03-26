| LOS ANGELES, March 25
LOS ANGELES, March 25 Microsoft is "deeply
sorry" for the racist and sexist Twitter messages generated by
the so-called chatbot it launched this week, a company official
wrote on Friday, after the artificial intelligence program went
on an embarrassing tirade.
The bot, known as Tay, was designed to become "smarter" as
more users interacted with it. Instead, it quickly learned to
parrot a slew of anti-Semitic and other hateful invective that
human Twitter users started feeding the program, forcing
Microsoft Corp to shut it down on Thursday
.
Following the setback, Microsoft said in a blog post it
would revive Tay only if its engineers could find a way to
prevent Web users from influencing the chatbot in ways that
undermine the company's principles and values.
"We are deeply sorry for the unintended offensive and
hurtful tweets from Tay, which do not represent who we are or
what we stand for, nor how we designed Tay," wrote Peter Lee,
Microsoft's vice president of research. (here)
Microsoft created Tay as an experiment to learn more about
how artificial intelligence programs can engage with Web users
in casual conversation. The project was designed to interact
with and "learn" from the young generation of millennials.
Tay began its short-lived Twitter tenure on Wednesday with a
handful of innocuous tweets.
Then its posts took a dark turn.
In one typical example, Tay tweeted: "feminism is cancer,"
in response to another Twitter user who had posted the same
message.
Lee, in the blog post, called Web users' efforts to exert a
malicious influence on the chatbot "a coordinated attack by a
subset of people."
"Although we had prepared for many types of abuses of the
system, we had made a critical oversight for this specific
attack," Lee wrote. "As a result, Tay tweeted wildly
inappropriate and reprehensible words and images."
Microsoft has enjoyed better success with a chatbot called
XiaoIce that the company launched in China in 2014. XiaoIce is
used by about 40 million people and is known for "delighting
with its stories and conversations," according to Microsoft.
As for Tay? Not so much.
"We will remain steadfast in our efforts to learn from this
and other experiences as we work toward contributing to an
Internet that represents the best, not the worst, of humanity,"
Lee wrote.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Peter Cooney)