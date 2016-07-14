Microsoft wins U.S. appeal over warrant for emails held abroad

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
NEW YORK, July 14 Microsoft Corp won the reversal on Thursday of a court order requiring it to turn over to the U.S. government the contents of a customer's email account stored on an Irish server, in a victory for privacy advocates.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a 2014 ruling ordering the company to produce the documents, and overturned an order that held the technology giant in contempt for not complying with a search warrant. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.