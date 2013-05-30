Microsoft to settle Vringo lawsuit over search-related patents

* Microsoft to pay $1 million up front to Vringo
* Lawsuit focused on patents involving search engine
advertising
* Vringo unit had won $30 million verdict against Google,
others
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, May 30 Microsoft Corp has
agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing it of infringing patents
that enable Internet search engines to place advertisements most
effectively.
Vringo Inc, whose I/P Engine Inc subsidiary filed
the lawsuit in January, announced the settlement on Thursday.
Microsoft has agreed to pay $1 million and enter into a
licensing agreement as part of the agreement, according to
Vringo's U.S. regulatory filings.
A Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed the accuracy of Vringo'
description of the settlement but declined to comment further.
In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
I/P Engine said Microsoft had used search technology based on
inventions by two employees of Vringo.
The lawsuit came after a jury in Virginia awarded I/P Engine
about $30 million in damages after fining companies including
Google Inc and AOL Inc for infringing the same patents
at issue in the Microsoft case.
That verdict last November was seen as a disappointment for
Vringo, which had been seeking at least $696 million, and its
stock fell as much as 10 percent following the news. An appeal
is pending.
The patents at issue were acquired by I/P Engine from Lycos
Inc, the once-popular search engine created in 1994. The two
inventors of the patents now work at Vringo, the lawsuit said.
As part of the settlement, Vringo said Microsoft had also
agreed to pay 5 percent of any amounts Google pays to use the
patents.
The sum is subject to a cap, although Vringo said that would
not affect the company unless the amounts received from Google
exceed the judgment it won at trial.
Microsoft also agreed to assign six patents to I/P Engine
for telecommunications, data management, and other technology
areas, Vringo said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Vringo's shares were up 3.5 percent at $3.24 in midmorning
trading, while Microsoft rose 0.5 percent to $35.07.
The case is I/P Engine, Inc v. Microsoft Corp, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-688.