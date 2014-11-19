Microsoft cloud service partially down, MSN unavailable

SEATTLE Nov 18 Microsoft Corp's Azure
cloud-computing service, which hosts websites and lets customers
store and manage data remotely, suffered serious outages on
Tuesday taking its popular MSN web portal offline.
According to Microsoft's Azure status page, the problems
started around 5pm Pacific time and have still not been fully
solved. "We are experiencing a connectivity issue across
multiple Azure Services," the page said. (here#current)
"Microsoft is investigating an issue affecting access to
some Microsoft services," said a Microsoft spokesperson. "We are
working to restore full access to these services as quickly as
possible."
Azure outages are a serious problem for Microsoft as the
company tries to sell its cloud-computing service as a
cost-effective and reliable alternative to Amazon.com Inc's
competing service called AWS.
They are also a headache to the many customers relying on
Azure to host websites. That includes Microsoft itself, whose
MSN.com site was inaccessible on Tuesday.
Microsoft suffered its last major Azure outage in August.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)