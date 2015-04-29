Microsoft targets $20 billion in annual cloud revenue by 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Microsoft Corp
is targeting $20 billion in annual revenue from its
cloud-computing businesses by the end of fiscal 2018, Chief
Executive Satya Nadella said on Wednesday, signaling a tripling
of such revenue in three years.
The world's largest software company is one of the leaders
in the cloud, essentially providing computing power and storage
to customers through its network of data centers.
Microsoft said last week that its total commercial cloud
revenue, which includes online versions of its Office and
Dynamics applications, is running at $6.3 billion per year.
Its closest rival in the cloud, Amazon.com Inc,
said last week its competing Amazon Web Services operation took
in $1.57 billion in revenue in the quarter, which would also
equal an annual rate of $6.3 billion.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby. Editing by Andre Grenon)