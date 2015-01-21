Microsoft shows off holographic lens device at Windows briefing

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE Jan 21 Microsoft Corp on Wednesday unveiled a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images.
The device, called Microsoft HoloLens, has no wires and looks like a visor. It ups the stakes in the emerging market for virtual reality, being targeted by Facebook Inc's Oculus.
The device will be available around the same time as Windows 10 this autumn, a Microsoft executive said at a presentation at Microsoft's headquarters near Seattle. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Monash University enter into exclusive license agreement for novel immuno-oncology program
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: