CHRONOLOGY-Microsoft's path to Windows 8

Oct 23 Microsoft Corp releases Windows
8 on Friday, hoping the new touch-sensitive, tablet-friendly
version of its flagship product will claw back ground lost to
Apple Inc and Google Inc in mobile computing.
    The following is a short history of the world's largest
software maker and its best-known brand:
    
1975 - Microsoft founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen

1981 - IBM introduces its personal computer with
Microsoft's MS-DOS 1.0 operating system, which relies on typing
commands

1983 - First version of Windows released

1985 - Windows 1.0 released, featuring bitmap display and use of
mouse 
    
1986 - Microsoft initial public offering

1987 - Windows 2.0 released

1990 - Windows 3.0 introduced, features 16 colors and a new set
of Windows icons

1993 - Windows NT 3.1 released, aimed at business computing
market

August 1995 - Windows 95 released, adds multimedia and mobile
capabilities

June 1998 - Launches Windows 98, aimed specifically at consumer
market
    
December 1999 - Microsoft's hits all-time market value high of
about $620 billion, making it the most valuable U.S. company in
history, and setting a mark only bettered by Apple this year  
    
January 2000 - Steve Ballmer named Microsoft CEO, taking over
from Gates, who keeps Chairman title

February 2000 - Windows 2000 launched

2000 - Windows Millennium edition made generally available,
aimed at home computer users with music, video and networking
enhancements

October 2001 - Windows XP launched, combines business and
consumer operating systems

January 2007 - Windows Vista launched, gets mostly bad reviews,
adoption by businesses slow   

June 2008 - Gates retires from day-to-day role at Microsoft to
spend his time on philanthropy at the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation

Oct 2009 - Windows 7 released to good reviews, helping to
overcome hangover of Vista. Many consumers and businesses skip
straight to Windows 7 from XP, bypassing Vista
    
April 2010 - Apple launches its iPad, which proceeds to take a
bite out of low-end PC sales, crimping Windows' business
    
January 2011 - Microsoft announces it will build a version of
Windows to run on low-power ARM Holdings -designed chips,
heralding its entry into the tablet market and marking a shift
away from its long-time alliance with chip maker Intel Corp
 
         
Oct. 26, 2012 - Microsoft launches Windows 8, optimized for
touchscreens, as well as its own tablet called Surface

