CHRONOLOGY-Microsoft's path to Windows 8

Oct 23 Microsoft Corp releases Windows 8 on Friday, hoping the new touch-sensitive, tablet-friendly version of its flagship product will claw back ground lost to Apple Inc and Google Inc in mobile computing. The following is a short history of the world's largest software maker and its best-known brand: 1975 - Microsoft founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen 1981 - IBM introduces its personal computer with Microsoft's MS-DOS 1.0 operating system, which relies on typing commands 1983 - First version of Windows released 1985 - Windows 1.0 released, featuring bitmap display and use of mouse 1986 - Microsoft initial public offering 1987 - Windows 2.0 released 1990 - Windows 3.0 introduced, features 16 colors and a new set of Windows icons 1993 - Windows NT 3.1 released, aimed at business computing market August 1995 - Windows 95 released, adds multimedia and mobile capabilities June 1998 - Launches Windows 98, aimed specifically at consumer market December 1999 - Microsoft's hits all-time market value high of about $620 billion, making it the most valuable U.S. company in history, and setting a mark only bettered by Apple this year January 2000 - Steve Ballmer named Microsoft CEO, taking over from Gates, who keeps Chairman title February 2000 - Windows 2000 launched 2000 - Windows Millennium edition made generally available, aimed at home computer users with music, video and networking enhancements October 2001 - Windows XP launched, combines business and consumer operating systems January 2007 - Windows Vista launched, gets mostly bad reviews, adoption by businesses slow June 2008 - Gates retires from day-to-day role at Microsoft to spend his time on philanthropy at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Oct 2009 - Windows 7 released to good reviews, helping to overcome hangover of Vista. Many consumers and businesses skip straight to Windows 7 from XP, bypassing Vista April 2010 - Apple launches its iPad, which proceeds to take a bite out of low-end PC sales, crimping Windows' business January 2011 - Microsoft announces it will build a version of Windows to run on low-power ARM Holdings -designed chips, heralding its entry into the tablet market and marking a shift away from its long-time alliance with chip maker Intel Corp Oct. 26, 2012 - Microsoft launches Windows 8, optimized for touchscreens, as well as its own tablet called Surface