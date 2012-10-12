CORRECTED-Microsoft sets Windows 8 price, opens for pre-order

(Corrects third graph to show Microsoft has not announced price
for full software)
SEATTLE Oct 12 Microsoft Corp opened
its Windows 8 operating system for pre-orders on Friday, setting
the price for an upgrade to the full version of the software at
$70 for a DVD pack.
Users can also wait for launch on Oct. 26 to download the
system onto their computers for $40, an offer price that will
expire at the end of January. PCs running Windows XP, Vista and
Windows 7 will be able to upgrade to Windows 8.
Shoppers can reserve the software pack at Microsoft's own
stores, Amazon.com, Best Buy, Staples and elsewhere. Microsoft
has not yet announced the price of the full software to install
from scratch, as opposed to the upgrade. The current price for a
comparable version of Windows 7 is $200.
Any customer who buys, or already bought, a Windows 7 PC
between June 2 and the end of January 2013 will be able to get
an upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for $15, a move designed to prevent
a drop-off in PC sales before the launch of Windows 8.
Microsoft also said PC makers such as Acer,
Asustek, Dell, HP, Samsung
and Sony were also now taking pre-orders
for machines with Windows 8 pre-installed.
The world's largest software company did not mention its own
Surface tablet PC, which is expected on the market at the same
time as Windows 8. Microsoft has not revealed the price of the
product it hopes will challenge Apple Inc's iPad.
(Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)