版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 04:51 BJT

Microsoft sold 40 mln Windows 8 licenses in first month - exec

SEATTLE Nov 27 Microsoft Corp has sold 40 million Windows 8 licenses in the month since launch on Oct. 26, according to one of the new co-heads of the Windows unit.

The new operating system is outpacing sales of Windows 7 at the same stage of its life, said Tami Reller, finance and marketing head of the Windows business, speaking at an investor conference held by Credit Suisse.

Reller was named as one of two executives to run the Windows unit after president Steven Sinofsky unexpectedly left two weeks ago. Julie Larson-Green heads the engineering side of Windows. .

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐