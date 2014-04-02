Microsoft says Windows will be free on phones, small tablets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 Microsoft Corp
said on Wednesday it would give away its Windows operating
system to makers of smartphones and small tablets as it seeks to
grab a toehold in those fast-growing markets.
Microsoft's move, announced at its annual developers
conference in San Francisco, is an attempt to broaden the user
base of mobile versions of Windows, in the hope that more
customers will end up using Microsoft's cloud-based services
such as Skype and Office.
It comes a week after new Chief Executive Satya Nadella
unveiled new versions of Word, PowerPoint and Excel applications
for Apple Inc's iPad. The move showed Microsoft is now
more interested in gaining market share for its cloud-based
services on any platform or device, rather than its traditional
approach of putting Windows at the center of everything it does.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio)