Microsoft exec sees autumn release for Windows 10

SEATTLE Dec 10 Microsoft Corp expects
to have its new Windows 10 operating system on the market by
autumn 2015, slightly later than previous comments had
suggested.
Chief Operating Officer Kevin Turner told Japanese news
service Nikkei on Wednesday that the new system would be
released "early next fall."
Microsoft has not publicly set a firm timetable for the
release of Windows 10, but only last week suggested the
possibility of an earlier release.
"By next late summer and early fall we'll be able to bring
out this particular OS (operating system). That's the current
plan of record," Turner told the Credit Suisse Technology
Conference last Thursday.
An autumn release would put Windows 10 on track for launch
three years after Windows 8, which got a mixed reception as it
confused many traditional PC users with a design more suited to
tablets.
Microsoft unveiled the name Windows 10 in late September,
saying the jump in numbers from 8 to 10 marked a leap as it
looks to unify the way people work on tablets, phones and
traditional computers.
An early test version of Windows 10 - which blends the
traditional look and much-loved start menu with newer features -
has been available for download from Microsoft's website for
more than two months.
Windows is still a core part of Microsoft's business and
dominates the desktop computing market with 1.5 billion users.
But the growth of smartphones and tablets means Windows now runs
on only about 14 percent of computing devices worldwide,
according to tech research firm Gartner.
