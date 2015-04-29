UPDATE 5-Microsoft opens door to Android, Apple phone apps

(Adds details on how apps will work, analyst comment)
By Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Microsoft Corp
is making it easier for apps written for rival Google Inc's
Android and Apple Inc's iOS systems to work
on Windows phones, in a bid to attract users to its unpopular
mobile devices, the company's operating systems chief said on
Wednesday.
The move marks a radical shift in strategy for the world's
biggest software company, which still dominates the personal
computer market but has failed to get any real traction on
tablets and phones, partly because of a lack of apps.
Microsoft has found itself in a circular trap, as many
developers will not build apps for Windows phones which have few
users, and few people want the phones which have fewer apps than
Android or Apple phones.
Getting apps built for Android and iOS onto its phones and
tablets could be a shortcut to breaking out of that trap.
"Microsoft is making a major play to win back developers,"
said Forrester analyst Michael Facemire. "They've opened up the
once-impenetrable castle walls."
Speaking at Microsoft's developer conference in San
Francisco on Wednesday, Executive Vice President Terry Myerson
said developers will be able to use the vast majority of their
Android code to turn their apps into Windows-compatible
versions, which will work on Windows phones running a special
subsystem.
The apps will technically be Windows apps and available only
through Microsoft's online app store. The apps would
automatically use Microsoft's services such as Bing maps, rather
than Google's services, as an app would on an Android phone.
That is a crucial distinction because Google gets revenue from
ads on services rather than from the Android system itself.
Myerson also announced a surprise move to make it easier for
iOS developers to make Windows apps, saying that Microsoft's
developer software will be compatible with Objective C, the main
programming language used by Apple.
Google declined to comment. Apple did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Microsoft, which bought Nokia's handset business last year,
has only 3 percent of the global smartphone market. By contrast,
Android phones, led by Samsung, control 81 percent
of the market and Apple 15 percent, according to Strategy
Analytics.
Microsoft is scheduled to release its new Windows 10
operating system this summer, which for the first time will run
across PCs, tablets and phones. It said on Wednesday it is
aiming for one billion devices running Windows 10 in two to
three years time.
Its new browser will arrive as Microsoft Edge, replacing the
waning Internet Explorer, when Windows 10 is released, the
company said.
