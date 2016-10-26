UPDATE 5-Microsoft launches first desktop, Windows update with 3D features

(Adds analyst comment, detail on headsets, changes headline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Oct 26 Microsoft Corp on
Wednesday unveiled its first-ever desktop computer and a free
update to its Windows operating system that allows edits using
3D simulations, in hopes of reinvigorating its computing
business.
The Windows 10 Creators Update, coming in early 2017, lets
mobile devices scan an object on all sides so it can rotate 360
degrees in a photograph. It also allows for three-dimensional
graphics in Microsoft's popular PowerPoint presentation
software, and a new "Paint 3D" application allows edits in 3D
simulations.
Sales for Microsoft's computing business have declined since
2015. With the new features, Microsoft is hoping to stand out
from the pack and win over creative types who have long
preferred products from rival Apple Inc.
"Microsoft has its work cut out in trying to convince
potential customers that its products are more than just the
workhorses they've always been for many," analyst Jan Dawson of
Jackdaw Research said in a note. "That won't change overnight."
Microsoft shares closed 0.6 percent lower at $60.63.
The technology company's desktop computer, the Surface
Studio, has a touch-screen monitor that can lie flat and be
drawn on with a stylus. Microsoft also said it would introduce a
new Surface Book laptop whose battery life is 30 percent longer
at 16 hours.
At $2,999 and up, the Surface Studio will be "out of reach
for the vast majority of consumers," Dawson said.
The upgrade, for Windows 10 only, has limits as well. While
more than 400 million devices run on Windows 10, far more
computers still have Windows 7 installed, according to data from
NetMarketShare. That means the majority of users will not see
any changes.
Nonetheless, analysts said the upgrade puts Microsoft at the
forefront of mass-market 3D technology, with the potential to
please average users and intensive gamers alike.
"Microsoft is getting ahead of the curve," Tigress Financial
Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth said. "Their marketing efforts to
illustrate the 3D ability seems to be ahead of Apple's."
Apple has scheduled an event on Thursday where it is
expected to unveil updated Mac computers.
Microsoft's update targets gamers in particular, who are
keen on using new virtual reality headsets and have been turned
on to augmented reality games since the July launch of hit
mobile app Pokemon Go.
Business partners HP, Lenovo, Dell and others will introduce
virtual reality headsets, starting at $299, that work with the
new Windows 10, Microsoft said.
"We are building Windows for each of us (and enabling)
people to experience computing in new ways," Chief Executive
Satya Nadella said at a New York event to launch the new
products.
Revenue for the Windows and computing unit fell 1.8 percent
last quarter to $9.29 billion, Microsoft said on Thursday. It
forecast division sales of as much as $11.6 billion for this
quarter, well below year-earlier results of $12.7 billion.
Nonetheless, Microsoft is riding high on its fast-growing
cloud business, which companies can use to host their websites,
apps or data. Shares of Microsoft have doubled since August
2013, with Nadella restoring investor confidence by focusing on
mobile and cloud computing rather than PCs.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting
by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Richard Chang)