Microsoft Windows 8 lags predecessor in first-year sales

SEATTLE Feb 13 Microsoft Corp's
Windows 8 system has racked up more than 200 million license
sales since its launch 15 months ago, according to Tami Reller,
its head of marketing, lagging Windows 7 which sold 240 million
within its first year.
The latest Windows 8 sales figure, announced by Reller at a
Goldman Sachs technology conference on Thursday, is the first
that Microsoft has made public for more than six months.
The relatively slow sales of Windows 8, and its latest
incarnation Windows 8.1, reflect a steady two-year decline in
personal computer sales, as smartphones and tablet sales
explode. Sales of tablets are set to overtake PCs worldwide next
year.
Windows 8 was designed as a flexible new system that would
work equally well on desktops PCs and touchscreen tablets, but
it ended up alienating many traditional users, while the
company's Surface tablet has not won over many Apple Inc
iPad users.
More worryingly for Microsoft, the number of people actually
using Windows 8 is persistently low. While many businesses
technically have purchased Windows 8 licenses, few have
installed the system on office machines.
According to tech statistics firm NetMarketShare, only about
11 percent of PC users worldwide are using Windows 8 or 8.1.
Meanwhile, 48 percent are sticking with Windows 7 and 29 percent
are still running Windows XP, which is more than a decade old.
Windows 7, helped by the fact that it replaced the generally
unpopular Windows Vista, is Microsoft's most successful
operating system to date, selling more than 450 million
licenses.