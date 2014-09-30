版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三

Microsoft names next operating system 'Windows 10'

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday the next version of its operating system will be called Windows 10.

The system, expected to be released next year, three years after its last release, Windows 8, will be the "most comprehensive platform ever," said Terry Myerson, Microsoft's head of operating systems, at an event in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
