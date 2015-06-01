UPDATE 1-Microsoft says Windows 10 available July 29

(Adds details on operating system)
SEATTLE, June 1 Microsoft Corp said on
Monday its new Windows 10 operating system will be available
worldwide on July 29, as a free upgrade for users of the most
recent versions of Windows.
The world's largest software company had earlier said
Windows 10 would be released this "summer".
Touch-friendly Windows 10, which features the return of the
Start menu and will run across PCs, tablets and smartphones, is
Microsoft's latest attempt to win over mobile users and features
a new browser called 'Edge'.
It will be offered as a free upgrade to users of Windows 7
and 8.1, a strategy announced in January, designed to capture as
many users as possible.
Microsoft also said new PCs and tablets running Windows 10
will go on sale July 29, while Windows 10 for other devices such
as smartphones would be available later this year.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; editing by Jason Neely)