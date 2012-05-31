UPDATE 2-Microsoft appears on track for autumn Windows 8

By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE May 31 Microsoft Corp appears
to be on track to release its new Windows 8 operating system in
time for the crucial U.S. holiday shopping season after making a
"release preview" of the new code available for download on
Thursday.
Windows 8 is the latest version of the flagship product,
which still provides almost half of the world's largest software
company's profit. It is the first version that will run on
tablet computers as well as PCs, providing Microsoft's first
real challenge to Apple Inc's iPad.
"The progress Microsoft is making leads me to believe that
Windows 8 will be available in time for the holiday season this
year," said David Johnson, an analyst at tech research firm
Forrester. "I've been using the consumer preview for several
weeks, and while it's obvious more finishing work is needed, it
has been stable and reliable."
Microsoft's latest release preview is similar to what the
software company used to call a "release candidate," meaning the
product is all but finished. The next stage is "release to
manufacturing" (RTM), when Microsoft hands the code to PC makers
such as H-P, Dell and Lenovo to
install on new PCs, laptops and tablets.
Based on the timeline for Windows 7 three years ago,
Microsoft is on track for full release by October or November,
when machines running it will be available in stores. The
company has never put a firm date on the release of Windows 8,
but says it aims to have a new system every three years. Windows
7 debuted in October 2009.
"Ultimately, our partners will determine when their PCs are
available in market," said Steven Sinofsky, the head of
Microsoft's Windows unit, in a blog post on the company's site.
"If the feedback and telemetry on Windows 8 and Windows RT
(the tablet-compatible version) match our expectations, then we
will enter the final phases of the RTM process in about two
months. If we are successful in that, then we are tracking to
our shared goal of having PCs with Windows 8 and Windows RT
available for the holidays."
In the meantime, in order to prevent a drop-off in PC sales,
Microsoft said on Thursday that customers who buy Windows 7 PCs
between now and Jan. 31 can get an upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for
$14.99.