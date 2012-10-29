Microsoft CEO says Windows 8 sales rate higher than Windows 7

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said on Monday sales of the company's new Windows 8 operating system, released to the public on Friday, were running at a higher rate than its last release, Windows 7.
"We're above where we were with Windows 7," Ballmer told the audience at an event launching new phones running Microsoft's phone software called Windows Phone 8.
Windows 7 is the best-selling version of Windows so far, selling more than 670 million licenses in three years since release in 2009.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.