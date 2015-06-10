Microsoft to sell big-screen Surface Hub for up to $20,000

| SEATTLE, June 10
SEATTLE, June 10 Revealing its price tag for the
first time, Microsoft Corp will sell a bigger version
of its new, wall-mounted video-conferencing and digital
whiteboard device for $20,000, making it the most expensive
product in its hardware line-up, the software company said on
Wednesday.
Orders start July 1 for the Surface Hub, which Microsoft
hopes will become a fixture in meeting rooms around the world.
It will run a custom version of Windows 10, Microsoft's new
operating system due out in late July. Deliveries will start in
September.
Despite the hefty price tag, Microsoft is betting that the
Surface Hub will appeal to businesses that are used to spending
multiples of that amount on conference room facilities.
"The theoretical market may be much bigger than the actual
market," said JP Gownder, an analyst at tech research firm
Forrester. He said the device likely will not be an instant hit
with businesses, but should appeal to companies where
collaborative work is important, such as product design or
marketing and advertising.
Integrating video-calling and note-taking onto a touch
screen, the Surface Hub traces its roots back to products made
by Perceptive Pixel, an Oregon-based company Microsoft bought in
2012. Microsoft unveiled a prototype of the new device in
January.
It is the latest step in Microsoft's foray into high-tech
hardware, starting with the launch of the Surface tablet in 2012
and the purchase of Nokia's handset business last year.
An 84-inch screen version will sell for $20,000. A smaller
55-inch version will sell for $7,000.
The Surface Hub will "pay for itself and make money" said
Mike Angiulo, who runs Microsoft's devices group.
Angiulo would not reveal how many Surface Hubs are being
produced, but said there was a large potential market of
millions of conference rooms used by organizations worldwide.
There is no clear market segment for the Surface Hub, which
blends elements of video conferencing systems such as those made
by Cisco Systems Inc and digital whiteboards made by
Panasonic Corp and others. The only directly comparable
product is the Mondopad, made by InFocus, which is priced
slightly lower than Microsoft's offering.
The larger Surface Hub model, which is just over 4 inches
(10 cm) thick and weighs 280 lbs (127 kg), features the biggest
single piece of glass for an electronic product in production,
Angiulo said. Microsoft makes the devices in Wilsonville,
Oregon.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)