UPDATE 1-Microsoft announces Surface tablet

* Software company launches own 'Surface' tablet
* Two versions: one runs Intel, one ARM
* No pricing, release date details
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, June 18 Microsoft Corp
unveiled a tablet called Surface on Monday, in a move to rival
Apple Inc's massively successful iPad.
The world's largest software maker is on track to launch its
touch-friendly Windows 8 operating system this autumn and wants
to make a big impact with its own device to kickstart demand.
The tablet will come in two versions, one running on
traditional Intel Corp chips, and another using ARM
Holdings. Both will have a fold-out cover that becomes a
keyboard.
A prototype was demonstrated by Microsoft Chief Executive
Steve Ballmer at an event in Los Angeles. The tablets will be
available when Windows 8 ships later this year, according to a
Microsoft statement.
No details on pricing were mentioned, except that it would
be "comparable" with current ARM tablets and Intel-powered
Ultrabooks.
Microsoft shares rose slightly in after-hours trading. They
closed down 0.6 percent at $29.84 in the regular Nasdaq session.
Launching its own tablet potentially throws Microsoft into
direct competition with its closest hardware partners such as
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hewlett-Packard Co
.
Sales of tablets are expected to triple in the next two
years, topping 180 million a year in 2013, easily outpacing
growth in traditional PCs. Apple has sold 67 million iPads in
two years since launch.
Apple, which makes both hardware and software for greater
control over the performance of the final product, has
revolutionized mobile markets with its smooth, seamless phones
and tablets. Rival Google Inc may experiment with a
similar approach after buying phone maker Motorola Mobility this
year.