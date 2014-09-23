版本:
Microsoft Xbox One set to launch in China on Sept 29

BEIJING, Sept 23 Microsoft Corp's Xbox One videogame console will launch in China on Sept. 29, the U.S. software giant said on Tuesday, following its announcement last week of a delay from the original launch date of Sept. 23.

Microsoft gave no reason for the delay, which is the first console to launch since a 14-year-old ban on sales of foreign games consoles was lifted this year.

A year ago, Microsoft struck a deal with Chinese internet TV set-top box maker BesTV New Media Co Ltd to form a joint venture to make the consoles in Shanghai's Free Trade Zone. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
