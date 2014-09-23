UPDATE 1-Microsoft Xbox One set to launch in China on Sept 29

(Adds company comments, background)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Sept 23 Microsoft Corp has set
Sept. 29 as the new launch date for its Xbox One game console in
China, the U.S. software giant said on Tuesday, in the first
launch since a 14-year ban on sales of foreign games consoles
was lifted this year.
The world's biggest software company gave no reason for the
delay in the launch which was originally scheduled for Sept. 23.
The delay is the latest in a series of setbacks for
Microsoft in China, where it is under investigation for
suspected anti-trust violations related to the Windows operating
system and Microsoft Office.
"We take great care to ensure that we meet or exceed
regulatory standards," said Microsoft in an e-mail to Reuters in
response to the delayed console launch.
The Xbox One console will cost 3,699 yuan ($602.76) without
the Kinect motion detection system and 4,299 yuan ($700.53) with
Kinect, Microsoft said.
China is the world's third-biggest gaming market where
revenues grew by more than a third from 2012 to nearly $14
billion last year.
Console games must also get approval from Shanghai's local
culture department, which will ensure they do not harm China's
national unity, territorial integrity or reputation - or promote
racial hatred, obscenity, gambling, violence or drugs. This
could stop some of video games' biggest franchises, such as
Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty, from being published in
China.
"After receiving government approval for the first wave of
games, we've decided to launch with digital copies of the first
10 games now and will continue our work to bring more
blockbuster games and a broad offering of entertainment and app
experiences to the platform in the months to come," Enwei Xie,
Microsoft's general manager for Xbox China, said in a press
release.
In May, Sony Corp ) said it would set up a joint
venture with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group to bring
the PlayStation games console to China.
Microsoft makes the Xbox One console with Chinese internet
TV set-top box maker BesTV New Media Co Ltd.
(1 US dollar = 6.1368 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jeremy Laurence)