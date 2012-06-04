UPDATE 1-Microsoft's Xbox to sell music, goes mobile

* Xbox can link with even Apple, Google devices
* New app latest facet of living-room entertainment
* Companion screens unveiled at E3
By Liana B. Baker and Malathi Nayak
LOS ANGELES, June 4 Microsoft Corp took
another step toward its goal of turning the Xbox into the nexus
of household entertainment, unveiling software to let users view
extra content, control games and surf the Internet from their
tablets and smartphones.
The software maker, whose market-leading Xbox already
streams Netflix and ESPN and other channels, unveiled a
"SmartGlass" application on Monday that links the console to
mobile devices powered by Windows or Apple Inc's iOS
and Google Inc's Android.
The U.S. software corporation has been trying for years to
make a living-room entertainment hub of its Xbox, which has sold
67 million units since it launched in 2005. Now, the company is
trying to expand the Xbox's entertainment menu and hook it up to
"companion" mobile devices as a way to boost sales of its
seven-year old console.
On Monday, it also announced Internet browsing will be made
available on Xboxes, including through voice recognition in a
nod to the popular "Siri" function on the newest iPhones. And it
talked about plans to sell cloud-based music a la Apple's iTunes
or Amazon.com Inc.
Wedbush Securities' Michael Pachter deemed "SmartGlass" a
nice feature -- especially how it turned devices into TV remotes
-- but added it wasn't clear how essential it will become.
But having Internet Explorer on Xboxes will help Microsoft
compete with a new generation of "smart" or Web-enabled TVs made
by Samsung and others that let viewers stream
content from online services such as YouTube.
"With an open browser, it's like you have a smart TV on an
Xbox, which could mean you don't go out and buy a connected TV
if you already have an Xbox at home," he said.
REMOTELY CONTROL TV SCREENS
"SmartGlass" lets users remotely control TV displays from
touchscreen enabled mobile devices -- swiping, pinching and
tapping just like one would on an iPhone.
It also allows viewers to see "companion content," from TV
to games, on the smaller screen. For example, gamers playing
Electronic Arts Inc's "Madden NFL" on an Xbox in the same
room could design plays on individual tablets without showing
their opponent. Or, someone watching "Game of Thrones" on the
"HBO GO" streaming service via Xbox could simultaneously browse
websites about the show's cast.
Microsoft is the second company at this year's E3 in Los
Angeles -- the annual gathering of the industry's top executives
and analysts and fans -- to show off services that employ a
second screen.
Nintendo's GamePad controller, unveiled on Monday,
is used in conjunction with the company's consoles and features
a screen that can display additional content and gameplay.
Microsoft also gave the audience a sneak peek at "Xbox
Music," which will work on Xboxes as well as on Windows Phone
and Windows 8 devices. And it drew cheers from the fanboys in
the audience with new versions of its "Halo" and "Gears of War"
shooter games.
Shares of Microsoft closed down 0.4 percent at $28.55.
For some though, the proliferation of devices may be too
much. South Park co-creator Trey Parker, invited onstage with
partner-in-crime Matt Stone, poked fun at the concept of
household connectivity.
"How many times have you watched South Park, thinking I want
to play a game on my tablet, while connected to my oven sitting
in a fridge?" he quipped as Microsoft executives looked on.